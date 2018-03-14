Bradham and the Eagles agreed Wednesday on a five-year, $40 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tasked with playing on the outside in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's 4-3 scheme last season, Bradham moved to the middle following Jordan Hicks' season-ending Achilles injury in October and was instrumental in aiding the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title. Bradham, who finished the past campaign with 88 tackles, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and a sack in 15 regular-season contests, will be rewarded handsomely for his effort, but the large financial commitment could force the Eagles to cut costs at the position by releasing fellow outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who carries a $7.6 million cap hit for 2018. With Hicks expected back at full strength for training camp, Bradham should move back to the strong side during the upcoming season and could see his tackle total decline as a result.