Bradham (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Redskins.

Bradham played through a broken thumb last week against the Giants and will continue to play through the injury after having surgery last Monday. The 29-year-old had six pins inserted to help stabilize the thumb but will continue to play, though it wouldn't be surprising for him to have a cast or some sort of additional protection following the surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories