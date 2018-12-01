Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Ready for Monday
Bradham (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Redskins.
Bradham played through a broken thumb last week against the Giants and will continue to play through the injury after having surgery last Monday. The 29-year-old had six pins inserted to help stabilize the thumb but will continue to play, though it wouldn't be surprising for him to have a cast or some sort of additional protection following the surgery.
