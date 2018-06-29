Bradham has been suspended for the first game of the 2018 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The reasoning for Bradham's suspension hasn't been disclosed, but the linebacker will nonetheless be ineligible to play in the Eagles' season opener against the Falcons on Sept. 6. With Paul Worrilow (knee) on injured reserve, Nate Gerry or Kamu Grugier-Hill are the favorites to take Bradham's place.