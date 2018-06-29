Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Receives one-game suspension
Bradham has been suspended for the first game of the 2018 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The reasoning for Bradham's suspension hasn't been disclosed, but the linebacker will nonetheless be ineligible to play in the Eagles' season opener against the Falcons on Sept. 6. With Paul Worrilow (knee) on injured reserve, Nate Gerry or Kamu Grugier-Hill are the favorites to take Bradham's place.
More News
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Re-signs with Philly on five-year deal•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Numbers dip in 2017•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Sidelined in coach's decision for finale•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Impressive in victory•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Notches six tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Records first sack of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Hide from Hyde
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017