Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Records first sack of season
Bradham recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
It was Bradham's first sack since Week 15 of 2016. His tackle production has dipped since recording a season-high 10 in Week 6 at Carolina. Nevertheless, he led all Philadelphia linebackers in snaps on Sunday and still has a solid floor in IDP leagues.
