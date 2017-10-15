Play

Bradham logged ten tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed in Thursday's victory over Carolina.

He also played more snaps (78) than he has all year. With Jordan Hicks battling an ankle injury, the 28-year-old linebacker could be depended upon even more going forward. The Eagles match up at home against the Redskins in Week 7.

