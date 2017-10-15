Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Records season-high tackle total in win
Bradham logged ten tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed in Thursday's victory over Carolina.
He also played more snaps (78) than he has all year. With Jordan Hicks battling an ankle injury, the 28-year-old linebacker could be depended upon even more going forward. The Eagles match up at home against the Redskins in Week 7.
More News
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Notches eight tackles in victory•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: One tackle in win•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Tallies 14 stops in Week 16 victory•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Forces fumble in Week 15•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Accounts for nine tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nigel Bradham: 10 tackles in Week 9•
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...