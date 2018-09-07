Bradham (suspension) can return to the Eagles' active roster Friday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Bradham received a one-game suspension for undisclosed reasons back in June, and can return to the Eagles after sitting out Thursday's season opener. Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry both saw less than 30 defensive snaps Thursday, as veteran safety Corey Graham also saw an expanded role in Bradham's absence. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Philadelphia back in March, and should be a significant contributor in middle of the defense alongside middle linebacker Jordan Hicks.

