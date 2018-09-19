Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Returns with vengeance
Bradham recorded eight tackles (three solo) and a sack across 47 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
After sitting out his one-game suspension, Bradham returned full force Sunday, playing in 81 percent of the defensive snaps. He also tied for second in tackles in the contest. Bradham should continue to play a significant role on the Eagles defense as the season progresses.
