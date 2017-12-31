Bradham (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With little at stake for the Eagles in the regular-season finale, Bradham will be one of six regulars on defense who will be in street clothes. Look for Najee Goode and Kamu Grugier-Hill to pick up added snaps at outside linebacker while Bradham is out.

