Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Sidelined in coach's decision for finale
Bradham (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With little at stake for the Eagles in the regular-season finale, Bradham will be one of six regulars on defense who will be in street clothes. Look for Najee Goode and Kamu Grugier-Hill to pick up added snaps at outside linebacker while Bradham is out.
