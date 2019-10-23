Play

Bradham (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Bradham is trending toward his second straight absence. The 30-year-old will try to get onto the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday. If he's unable to get healthy enough by Sunday's game against the Bills, his absence will afford T.J. Edwards another start.

