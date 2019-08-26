Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Still not cleared for team drills
Bradham (hand) has only participated in individual drills in training camp and his Week 1 status is unclear, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bradham was limited to start training camp, but has practiced consistently in individual drills since then. When healthy, the 29-year-old is expected to shoulder an every-down role in 2019 after logging at least 900 defensive snaps in each of his first three seasons with Philadelphia.
