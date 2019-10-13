Bradham (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

It's unclear how Bradham suffered the ankle injury, but he was forced to leave the game early in the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, look for T.J. Edwards to be deployed as the team's middle linebacker for the time being.

