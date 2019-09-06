Bradham expects to suit up versus the Redskins on Sunday and avoid a suspension, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Bradham could still face internal discipline from coach Doug Pederson but isn't expected to miss any regular-season time. The veteran linebacker reportedly failed to alert the coaching staff that he was ill did not intend to travel to the Eagles' final preseason game. Bradham also appears clear of his lingering hand injury, and projects for his usual every-down role Week 1.