Bradham racked up 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas.

Bradham saw season-highs with 69 snaps and 10 tackles. The 29-year-old is now up to 51 tackles on the year with two sacks and two passes defensed. The Florida State product should be good for a handful of tackles Week 11 at New Orleans.

More News
Our Latest Stories