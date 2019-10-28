Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Trending toward another absence
Bradham (ankle) is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 9's game against the Bears, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
The Eagles have tested out alternative formations while Bradham has been on the mend, as Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill are the only two linebackers who registered over a 25-percent snap share during Sunday's win over the Bills. They may have to continue being creative, as Bradham could miss a third straight contest. If he sites out, he'll aim to return following the team's Week 10 bye for a matchup against the Patriots in Week 11.
