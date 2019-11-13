Play

Bradham (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Coach Doug Pederson hinted Bradham could return for Sunday's clash against the Patriots, but the 30-year-old will need to get on the practice field first. If Bradham can't shake the issue in time, the Eagles may summon a rotation to fill the void, as backup middle linebacker T.J. Edwards hasn't surpassed 22 defensive snaps in a contest during Bradham's three-game hiatus.

