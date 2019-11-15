Play

Bradham (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Bradham will miss a fourth straight contest due to his lingering ankle issue. T.J. Edwards is officially listed as Bradham's backup at middle linebacker, but the Eagles have relied on a rotation to fill the void thus far and will likely deploy a similar strategy Week 11.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories