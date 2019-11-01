Bradham was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Bradham was unable to practice again this week and will miss his third consecutive game. The 30-year-old will now have Philadelphia's Week 10 bye to aid in his recovery before potentially missing another game. T.J. Edwards figures to see another start at middle linebacker, though he still only played 15 defensive snaps last week.