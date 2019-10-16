Bradham (ankle) is considered "day-to-day," Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Bradham suffered an ankle injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings. His initial status sounds positive for his chances of playing this Sunday against the Cowboys, but Wednesday's initial practice report will reveal more.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories