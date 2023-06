Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports that Elliss participated in drills with Eagles' defensive lineman during OTAs.

Elliss was on the Eagles' non-football injury list last season after suffering an injury during his pro day. Elliss played at Idaho for three seasons before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He joins a deep roster on the defensive line headlined by Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, and 2023 first-round pick Jalen Carter.