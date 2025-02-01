Smith (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Chiefs.
Smith missed practice Thursday but was able to return to a limited session Friday. The third-year edge rusher has had a big postseason to date, logging 16 tackles (seven solo), including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across three contests.
