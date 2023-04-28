The Eagles selected Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Smith was rumored to be heading toward the first 10 picks of the draft prior to Thursday, so for the Eagles to get Smith this late is quite surprising. For the rest of the NFC East it might be cause for full-blown panic, because the Eagles were looking strong on defense even before they added Smith and his sub-4.4 speed. The Georgia product is too light to play the edge much at under 240 pounds, but Smith showed a freakish ability to hold up at the point of attack in college, even when going against players heavier than him.