Eagles' Nolan Smith: Gets clearance to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Philadelphia designated Smith (triceps) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Tuesday.
Smith was originally placed on injured reserve with a lingering triceps injury after Week 3 versus the Rams, but it now appears he's on track to returning to the field soon. The Eagles will have 21 days to officially activate Smith before they would be required to keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.