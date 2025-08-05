Smith (concussion) exited practice early Monday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

The edge rusher was dealing with a concussion as early as last Tuesday, an injury he likely suffered the previous day, July 28, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. If this is the same issue, Smith's exit from Monday's session may just be a precaution. The Georgia product broke out in his second NFL season last year, recording 42 tackles (21 solo), including 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in the regular season and 4.0 more sacks during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run.