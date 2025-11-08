Smith (triceps) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Smith's 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Tuesday. The third-year pro has opened Week 10 prep with back-to-back full practices, and he told reporters after Friday's practice that he expects to play against the Packers, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. Smith missed the Eagles' five games prior to the Week 9 bye due to a triceps injury that landed him on IR.