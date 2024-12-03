Smith recorded eight tackles (three solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 24-19 win at Baltimore.

When Brandon Graham was sent to injured reserve with a triceps injury he suffered in Week 12, it was expected that Smith would see an increase in playing time. Sure enough, he played a season-high 57 defensive snaps in Week 13, and he came away with a season-high tackle total to show for it. He appears to be penciled in for a near-every down role for Week 14 versus the Panthers.