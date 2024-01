Smith recorded 18 tackles and 1.0 sack in 17 regular-season games in his rookie season.

Smith's low numbers are at least somewhat due to his role, as he didn't play more than eight defensive snaps in a game until Week 12. His season high in that category remained at 21 until the final week of the regular season, when the team rested several starters. The 30th-overall pick will look to compete for a larger defensive role in camp this summer.