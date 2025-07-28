Smith (triceps) is practicing during training camp, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The edge rusher suffered a torn triceps during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs in February and needed offseason surgery. Smith said in June that his rehab was going well, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, and he has been participating since the start of training camp last week. The 2023 first-round pick enjoyed a strong second season in the pros last year, recording 42 tackles (21 solo), including 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in the regular season and 4.0 more sacks in the playoffs.