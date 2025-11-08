Eagles' Nolan Smith: Questionable to play Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (triceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers.
Smith logged a trio of full practices during Week 10 prep, and the 2023 first-rounder is trending toward being activated from injured reserve ahead of Monday night's contest. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a triceps injury that caused him to miss the Eagles' last five games. Smith's return would result in less defensive snaps being available for Joshua Uche and Jihaad Campbell.
