Eagles' Nolan Smith: Takes down QB in loss Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith secured three tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Friday's Week 13 loss to the Bears.
Smith logged a sack of Caleb Williams early in the third quarter that helped hold Chicago to a three-and-out. Smith added another QB hit and finished with three stops for the second straight game. He has 19 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, through seven contests on the campaign.
More News
-
Eagles' Nolan Smith: Notches first sack in return•
-
Eagles' Nolan Smith: Officially cleared for MNF•
-
Eagles' Nolan Smith: Activated from IR•
-
Eagles' Nolan Smith: Questionable to play Week 10•
-
Eagles' Nolan Smith: Logs another full practice•
-
Eagles' Nolan Smith: Returns to practice with full session•