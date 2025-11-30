default-cbs-image
Smith secured three tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Friday's Week 13 loss to the Bears.

Smith logged a sack of Caleb Williams early in the third quarter that helped hold Chicago to a three-and-out. Smith added another QB hit and finished with three stops for the second straight game. He has 19 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, through seven contests on the campaign.

