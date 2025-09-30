Philadelphia placed Okoronkwo (triceps) on its injured reserve list Tuesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Okoronkwo is believed to have suffered a torn triceps in Week 4 at Tampa Bay and is expected to miss the rest of the season as a result. Without him in the rotation, the Eagles figure to lean on Za'Darius Smith, Azeez Ojulari and 2024 third-rounder Jalyx Hunt to bring pressure off the edge in the coming weeks.