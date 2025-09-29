Okoronkwo is believed to have sustained a torn triceps in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers and will be placed on injured reserve, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran defensive lineman from Oklahoma is expected to miss the remainder of the season following his injury Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This is a hit to Philadelphia's defensive depth, as Okoronkwo was expected to serve as one of the team's top rotational edge rushers this season. While he's sidelined, expect Azeez Ojulari and Joshua Uche to play increased snaps with Philadelphia's first-team defense.