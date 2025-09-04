Okoronkwo (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys.

Okoronkwo was able to make the Eagles' 53-man roster after being cut by the Browns in late June. The 2018 fifth-rounder will join fellow linebacker Azeez Ojulari (coach's decision) in street clothes for Thursday's contest while Joshua Uche and Patrick Johnson serve in rotational roles behind Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. Okoronkwo's next chance to makes his Eagles' regular-season debut is Week 2 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 14.