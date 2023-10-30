Zacchaeus pulled in one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's Week 8 win over Washington.

Zaccheaus remained the third wideout in the absence of Quez Watkins (hamstring), outsnapping recent addition Julio Jones by a 29-15 margin. Both receivers finished with just two targets and one reception, however. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 15 catches, 229 yards and three scores, leaving little work for the rest of the receiving corps.