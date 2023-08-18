Zaccheaus sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns.

While the Eagles top wide receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith along with Quez Watkins (hamstring) didn't play in the team's second exhibition, Zaccheaus was available and hauled in one of three targets for 17 yards prior to his departure. Considering it's a preseason game, Philadelphia likely will exercise caution and not risk Zaccheaus' health any more, but the 'questionable' announcement suggests that he likely avoided a serious injury.