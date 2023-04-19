Zaccheaus agreed to a contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In 17 games with the Falcons in 2022, Zaccheaus recorded a career-high 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns. With Philadelphia, the 25-year-old will likely be competing with Quez Watkins for the No. 3 receiver role behind the Eagles' clear-cut top two wideouts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

