Zaccheaus is expected to serve as the Eagles' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Jets with Quez Watkins (hamstring) ruled out for the Week 6 contest.

While Watkins was sidelined for Weeks 3 and 4 with the same injury, Zaccheaus logged 55 and 85 percent snap shares, respectively, while working behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The increased playing time didn't translate to much meaningful volume, however, as Zaccheaus mustered a 3-69-1 receiving line on five targets between those games. In addition to Brown and Smith, Zaccheaus will likely rank behind tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D'Andre Swift as a priority in the passing attack.