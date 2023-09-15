Zaccheaus was not targeted in Thursday's Week 2 win over the Vikings.

Zaccheaus saw the field for just 11 offensive snaps in Week 1 but saw that figure jump to 35 in Week 2, largely because third wideout Quez Watkins exited with a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Zaccheaus failed to do anything with those extra opportunities, which doesn't bode well for his fantasy viability even if Watkins misses multiple games.