Zaccheaus was not targeted in Thursday's Week 2 win over the Vikings.
Zaccheaus saw the field for just 11 offensive snaps in Week 1 but saw that figure jump to 35 in Week 2, largely because third wideout Quez Watkins exited with a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Zaccheaus failed to do anything with those extra opportunities, which doesn't bode well for his fantasy viability even if Watkins misses multiple games.
More News
-
Eagles' Olamide Zaccheaus: Non-factor in Week 1•
-
Eagles' Olamide Zaccheaus: Ready to play Week 1•
-
Eagles' Olamide Zaccheaus: Hurts shoulder Thursday•
-
Eagles' Olamide Zaccheaus: Joining Philadelphia•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Heavily involved in Week 18•
-
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Zero targets in narrow win•