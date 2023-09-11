Zaccheaus saw the field for just seven offensive snaps Sunday against the Patriots and did not receive a target.

It's possible Zaccheaus' role grows as he gets more time with his new team, and it's possible the shoulder injury he dealt with in August affected his Week 1 workload, though he wasn't listed on the injury report prior to the game. As of now, however, he doesn't appear to be close to a fantasy-relevant role.