Zaccheaus was on the field for just nine offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams and was not targeted a single time.

Quez Watkins returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, pushing Zaccheaus down to fourth on the depth chart. With Watkins unavailable, Zaccheaus averaged 1.5 catches for 34.5 yards and 0.5 touchdowns while seeing the field for an average of 50 offensive snaps. In the three games Watkins has participated in, Zaccheaus hasn't been targeted once and has seen the field for an average of 17 offensive snaps.