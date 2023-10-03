Zaccheaus finished Sunday's 34-31 overtime win against the Commanders with one reception for 11 yards.
Again elevated to third wideout in the absence of Quez Watkins (hamstring), Zaccheaus was targeted just twice against Washington. The Eagles were running three-receiver sets for nearly the entire game, with Zaccheaus on the field for 57 snaps, but as usual, most of the targets went to the elite duo of A.J. Brown (13) and DeVonta Smith (9).
