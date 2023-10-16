Zaccheaus was targeted twice in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets, finishing with one catch for five yards.

With Quez Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve, Zaccheaus stepped up to be the Eagles third wideout, but the additional snaps didn't lead to much production. He's now caught a total of four passes in the three games Watkins has missed this year, though that's four more than his total of zero in the three games Watkins has been available.