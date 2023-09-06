Zaccheaus (shoulder) isn't listed Wednesday on the Eagles' Week 1 injury report.

Zaccheaus injured his shoulder in Philadelphia's second preseason game but didn't seem to miss much practice time thereafter. He'll most likely open his tenure with the Eagles as the No. 4 receiver this Sunday against New England, but he could end up eventually replacing Quez Watkins as the No. 3 wideout or splits snaps with him. Either way, the two are unlikely to combine for more than a handful of targets Week 1 given that AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert all are healthy.