Zaccheaus (shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report for Week 1 against New England.

The former Falcons injured his shoulder in Philly's second preseason game but didn't seem to miss much practice time thereafter. Zaccheaus most likely will open his Eagles tenure as the No. 4 receiver this Sunday against New England, but it's possible he replaces Quez Watkins as the No. 3 or splits snaps with him. Either way, the two are unlikely to combine for more than a handful of targets given that AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert all are healthy.