Zaccheaus caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in Monday's victory over the Buccaneers.

Zaccheaus didn't receive a single target in his first two games as an Eagle, but Jalen Hurts looked his way on three occasions Monday, one of which resulted in a 34-yard touchdown pass. Zacchaeus' expanded role was enable by the absence of third wideout Quez Watkins (hamstring). If Watkins misses more time, Zaccheaus should continue to catch the occasional pass, but the Eagles don't tend to target any of their wide receivers other than A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith very often.