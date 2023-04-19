The Eagles are slated to sign Zaccheaus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In 17 games with the Falcons in 2022, Zaccheaus recorded a career-high 40 catches for 533 yards and three TDs. With Philadelphia, the 25-year-old figures to compete with Quez Watkins this coming season for snaps behind the team's clear-cut top two wideouts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
