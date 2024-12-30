Burks recorded eight total tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Cowboys.

Burks filled in for the injured Nakobe Dean (abdomen) in the Week 17 blowout win, playing 100 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps. He impressed, leading the Eagles defense in total tackles while also stripping Jake Ferguson in the middle of the second quarter. If Dean plays through his abdomen issue in the Week 18 matchup against the Giants, Burks is expected to return to his reserve role. However, with the Eagles already having the secured the NFC's No. 2 seed, Dean will likely rest, paving the way for Burks to make his second consecutive start.