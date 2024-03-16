Burks signed a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million with Philadelphia on Saturday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Burks saw the most defensive work of his career with San Francisco last season, tallying 308 defensive snaps and accumulating a career-best 46 tackles, including a sack. He also continued to play on special teams, which had been his primary role in the NFL prior to last year. Burks will likely provide depth at linebacker for Philadelphia in the coming campaign while adding value as a core special-teamer.