Scandrick inked a contract with the Eagles following a workout Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Scandrick will add to the depth at corner for the Eagles, after he racked up 44 tackles (38 solo) and on interception in 15 games for the Chiefs last season. The signing comes at an opportune time for Scandrick, as fellow corners Ronald Darby (knee) and Cre'von LeBlanc (foot) are dealing with injury. The veteran could definitely warrant playing time during the regular season should injuries and his play pick up.

