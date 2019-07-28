Eagles' Orlando Scandrick: Earns contract following workout
Scandrick inked a contract with the Eagles following a workout Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Scandrick will add to the depth at corner for the Eagles, after he racked up 44 tackles (38 solo) and on interception in 15 games for the Chiefs last season. The signing comes at an opportune time for Scandrick, as fellow corners Ronald Darby (knee) and Cre'von LeBlanc (foot) are dealing with injury. The veteran could definitely warrant playing time during the regular season should injuries and his play pick up.
More News
-
Chiefs' Orlando Scandrick: Posts season-high tackle count•
-
Chiefs' Orlando Scandrick: Makes Amerson expendable•
-
Orlando Scandrick: Cut by Washington•
-
Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Working as nickel back in Washington•
-
Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Taking talents to Washington•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watkins
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, 2019 targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...