Eagles' Orlando Scandrick: Overcomes illness
Scandrick (illness) practiced in full Thursday.
Scandrick couldn't practice Wednesday, but he now appears back to full capacity. Coming off an outstanding season debut against Luke Falk and the Jets, Scandrick will work to keep his momentum up Sunday versus Minnesota.
