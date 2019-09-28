Play

Scandrick agreed to a deal with the Eagles on Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Scandrick spent training camp with the Eagles before getting released during final roster cuts. However, a plethora of injuries at at cornerback have resulted in his return to the squad. He could potentially see some playing time right out the gate.

