Eagles' Orlando Scandrick: Signs with Eagles
Scandrick agreed to a deal with the Eagles on Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Scandrick spent training camp with the Eagles before getting released during final roster cuts. However, a plethora of injuries at at cornerback have resulted in his return to the squad. He could potentially see some playing time right out the gate.
More News
-
Orlando Scandrick: Cut by Eagles•
-
Eagles' Orlando Scandrick: Earns contract following workout•
-
Chiefs' Orlando Scandrick: Posts season-high tackle count•
-
Chiefs' Orlando Scandrick: Makes Amerson expendable•
-
Orlando Scandrick: Cut by Washington•
-
Redskins' Orlando Scandrick: Dealing with back spasms•
